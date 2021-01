We Will Continue to Fight to Make Your Dreams Come True: Garo Paylan about Hrant Dink

Istanbul-Armenian MP Garo Paylan took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink on Tuesday marking the 14th anniversary of his assassination.

”Fourteen years have passed, my brother.

We put in a lot of effort, but failed to bring those to justice, who are responsible for your murder.

The darkness that took you away from us continues to commit crimes.

But we will continue to fight so that we can make your dreams come true,” Paylan wrote.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency