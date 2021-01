Armenian Opera Theatre set to resume performances

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan will resume its activity after a long break.

The Theatre will mark the start of the 2021 season 2021 with Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush opera dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the late opera singer Gegham Grigoryan.

Tickets are available at Theatre’s box office.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu