East Azarbaijan ready to establish border market with Armenia

Pour Mohammadi made the comment in an extraordinary meeting of the provincial government officials and the private sector firms in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Armenia.

He said “If the will to establish this border market also exists in Armenia we can establish it in very near future.”

He went on to say the province shoulders the task of increasing interactions with neighboring countries in northwest of Iran which is due to its special position for transit of goods.

The East Azarbaijan Governor-General referred to the long-standing Azerbaijan-Armenia armed conflict, noted that, Iran in the course of the latest dispute between the two countries, remained neutral made efforts to safeguard the international borders in a bid to broker peace and tranquility.

Pour Mohammadi further emphasized that East Azarbaijan province’s readiness for cooperation with neighboring provinces in reconstruction of damaged areas and expansion of cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia republics.

He further pointed out that East Azerbaijan province is the only gate for connecting Iran with both the EU and the Eurasia countries.

1424

