MFA Published Changes In The Procedure Of The Entry To The Republic Of Armenia

According to the amendments of the Government Decree № 1514-N which entered into force on January 12, 2021, the duration of the quarantine established on the territory of the Republic of Armenia due to COVID-19 has been extended by July 11, 2021, MFA informs.

Restrictions on the entry of non-Armenian citizens to the Republic of Armenia through the land border have been canceled, and now all foreigners are permitted to enter both via air and land borders.

Upon entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia via air and land borders travelers will be asked to provide a COVID-19 PCR test certificate with negative results taken within the previous 72 hours. The certificate should be in Armenian, Russian or English, include the name, surname, date of birth, and passport number of the examined person, printed on the official letterhead of the medical institution conducting the test, identifying all contacts of the organization, test result, signed and sealed by the head of the medical institution.

In order to detect symptoms of infection all passengers are subject to a relevant examination conducted by the Health and Labor Inspectorate immediately upon arrival (including remote temperature checking, external examination, additional inquiries in case of clinical symptoms typical to the infection).

Non-holders of the relevant certificate are subjected to PCR sampling at the airport or border checkpoint sampling points and to compulsory isolation until the negative PCR test result will be obtained.

If corresponding symptoms are detected as a result of examination the person will be hospitalized.

The PCR test-related and possible treatment expenses should be covered by the arriving person.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency