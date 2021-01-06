PM Pashinyan self-isolated due to the epidemic situation – Spokesperson – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister’s Spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan has commented on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s absence from the Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church in Yerevan.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan is self-isolated due to the epidemic situation,” Gevorgyan said in comments to Armenpress.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over a Divine Liturgy on the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is the commemoration of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ.

