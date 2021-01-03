Languages spoken in each country of the world

When we think about world languages queries that comes in our minds that:

What are the most spoken languages in the world?

How many languages spoken in each country of the world?

Most spoken languages in the world?

How many languages are spoken in the world?

The answers of all these questions are below:

The (official) list of languages:

There are a lot languages of the world that are spoken all over the world. A whole lot. Ethnologue, that is the biggest authority on languages on the web, estimates that there are over 7,000 spoken languages in the world. Each country across the world speaks its own language.

The list of the spoken languages in the world are presented here comes from the CIA World Fact book, a widely recognized source of data on countries all over the world. The table of the below lists the languages that are official language of each country, if there is one, as well as other languages spoken. In the below selected countries that are the all world countries, the percent of the population that speaks each language is also given. This covers all of the major recognized languages that are spoken in each country of the world.

Afghanistan:

Languages spoken in Afghanistan: Afghan Persian or Dari (official) 77% (Dari functions as the lingua franca), Pashto (official) 48%, Uzbek 11%, English 6%, Turkmen 3%, Urdu 3%, Pashayi 1%, Nuristani 1%, Arabic 1%, Balochi 1% (2017 est.)

Albania:

Languages spoken in Albania: Albanian 98.8% (official – derived from Tosk dialect), Greek 0.5%, other 0.6% (including Macedonian, Romani, Vlach, Turkish, Italian, and Serbo-Croatian), unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Algeria:

Languages spoken in Algeria: Arabic (official), French (lingua franca), Berber or Tamazight (official); dialects include Kabyle Berber (Taqbaylit), Shawiya Berber (Tacawit), Mzab Berber, Tuareg Berber (Tamahaq)

Andorra:

Languages spoken in Andorra: Catalan (official), French, Castilian, Portuguese

Angola:

Languages spoken in Angola: Portuguese 71.2% (official), Umbundu 23%, Kikongo 8.2%, Kimbundu 7.8%, Chokwe 6.5%, Nhaneca 3.4%, Nganguela 3.1%, Fiote 2.4%, Kwanhama 2.3%, Muhumbi 2.1%, Luvale 1%, other 3.6% (2014 est.)

Antigua and Barbuda:

English (official), Antiguan creole

Argentina:

Languages spoken in Argentina: Spanish (official), Italian, English, German, French, indigenous (Mapudungun, Quechua)

Armenia:

Languages spoken in Armenia: Armenian (official) 97.9%, Kurdish (spoken by Yezidi minority) 1%, other 1% (2011 est.)

Australia:

Languages spoken in Australia: English 72.7%, Mandarin 2.5%, Arabic 1.4%, Cantonese 1.2%, Vietnamese 1.2%, Italian 1.2%, Greek 1%, other 14.8%, unspecified 6.5% (2016 est.)

Austria:

Languages spoken in Austria: German (official nationwide) 88.6%, Turkish 2.3%, Serbian 2.2%, Croatian (official in Burgenland) 1.6%, other (includes Slovene, official in southern Carinthia, and Hungarian, official in Burgenland) 5.3% (2001 est.)

Azerbaijan:

Languages spoken in Azerbaijan: Azerbaijani (Azeri) (official) 92.5%, Russian 1.4%, Armenian 1.4%, other 4.7% (2009 est.)

Bahamas:

Bahrain:

Languages spoken in Bahrain: Arabic (official), English, Farsi, Urdu

Bangladesh:

Languages spoken in Bangladesh: Bangla 98.8% (official, also known as Bengali), other 1.2% (2011 est.)

Barbados:

Languages spoken in Barbados: English (official), Bajan (English-based creole language, widely spoken in informal settings)

Belarus:

Languages spoken in Belarus: Russian (official) 70.2%, Belarusian (official) 23.4%, other 3.1% (includes small Polish- and Ukrainian-speaking minorities), unspecified 3.3% (2009 est.)

Belgium:

Languages spoken in Belgium: Dutch (official) 60%, French (official) 40%, German (official) less than 1%

Belize:

Languages spoken in Belize: English 62.9% (official), Spanish 56.6%, Creole 44.6%, Maya 10.5%, German 3.2%, Garifuna 2.9%, other 1.8%, unknown 0.3%, none 0.2% (cannot speak) (2010 est.)

Benin:

Languages spoken in Benin: French (official), Fon and Yoruba (most common vernaculars in south), tribal languages (at least six major ones in north)

Bhutan:

Languages spoken in Bhutan: Sharchhopka 28%, Dzongkha (official) 24%, Lhotshamkha 22%, other 26% (includes foreign languages) (2005 est.)

Bolivia:

Languages spoken in Bolivia: Spanish (official) 60.7%, Quechua (official) 21.2%, Aymara (official) 14.6%, Guarani (official) 0.6%, other native languages 0.4%, foreign languages 2.4%, none 0.1% (2001 est.)

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Languages spoken in Bosnia: Bosnian (official) 52.9%, Serbian (official) 30.8%, Croatian (official) 14.6%, other 1.6%, no answer 0.2% (2013 est.)

Botswana:

Languages spoken in Botswana: Setswana 77.3%, Sekalanga 7.4%, Shekgalagadi 3.4%, English (official) 2.8%, Zezuru/Shona 2%, Sesarwa 1.7%, Sembukushu 1.6%, Ndebele 1%, other 2.8% (2011 est.)

Brazil:

Languages spoken in Brazil: Portuguese (official and most widely spoken language)

Brunei:

Languages spoken in Brunei: Malay (Bahasa Melayu) (official), English, Chinese dialects

Bulgaria:

Languages spoken in Bulgaria: Bulgarian (official) 76.8%, Turkish 8.2%, Romani 3.8%, other 0.7%, unspecified 10.5% (2011 est.)

Burkina Faso:

Languages spoken in Burkina Faso: French (official), native African languages belonging to Sudanic family spoken by 90% of the population

Burundi:

Languages spoken in Burundi: Kirundi only 29.7% (official); French only .3% (official); Swahili only .2%; English only .1% (official); Kirundi and French 8.4%; Kirundi, French, and English 2.4%, other language combinations 2%, unspecified 56.9% (2008 est.) note: data represent languages read and written by people 10 years of age or older; spoken Kirundi is nearly universal

Cambodia:

Languages spoken in Cambodia: Khmer (official) 96.3%, other 3.7% (2008 est.)

Cameroon:

Languages spoken in Cameroon: 24 major African language groups, English (official), French (official)

Canada:

Languages spoken in Canada: English (official) 58.7%, French (official) 22%, Punjabi 1.4%, Italian 1.3%, Spanish 1.3%, German 1.3%, Cantonese 1.2%, Tagalog 1.2%, Arabic 1.1%, other 10.5% (2011 est.)

Cape Verde:

Central African Republic:

Languages spoken in Central African Republic: French (official), Sangho (lingua franca and national language), tribal languages

Chad:

Languages spoken in Chad: French (official), Arabic (official), Sara (in south), more than 120 different languages and dialects

Chile:

Languages spoken in Chile: Spanish 99.5% (official), English 10.2%, indigenous 1% (includes Mapudungun, Aymara, Quechua, Rapa Nui), other 2.3%, unspecified 0.2% (2012 est.)

China:

Languages spoken in China: Standard Chinese or Mandarin (official; Putonghua, based on the Beijing dialect), Yue (Cantonese), Wu (Shanghainese), Minbei (Fuzhou), Minnan (Hokkien-Taiwanese), Xiang, Gan, Hakka dialects, minority languages (see Ethnic groups entry)

Colombia:

Languages spoken in Colombia: Spanish (official)

Comoros:

Languages spoken in Comoros: Arabic (official), French (official), Shikomoro (official; a blend of Swahili and Arabic) (Comorian)

Congo, Democratic Republic of the Languages spoken in Congo: French (official), Lingala (a lingua franca trade language), Kingwana (a dialect of Kiswahili or Swahili), Kikongo, Tshiluba

Costa Rica:

Spanish (official), English

Côte d’Ivoire:

Languages spoken in Cote d’Ivoire French (official), 60 native dialects of which Dioula is the most widely spoken

Croatia:

Languages spoken in Croatia: Croatian (official) 95.6%, Serbian 1.2%, other 3% (including Hungarian, Czech, Slovak, and Albanian), unspecified 0.2% (2011 est.)

Cuba:

Languages spoken in Cuba: Spanish (official)

Cyprus:

Languages spoken in Cyprus: Greek (official) 80.9%, Turkish (official) 0.2%, English 4.1%, Romanian 2.9%, Russian 2.5%, Bulgarian 2.2%, Arabic 1.2%, Filipino 1.1%, other 4.3%, unspecified 0.6% (2011 est.)

Czech Republic:

Denmark:

Languages spoken in Denmark: Danish, Faroese, Greenlandic (an Inuit dialect), German (small minority)

Djibouti:

Languages spoken in Djibouti: French (official), Arabic (official), Somali, Afar

Dominica:

Languages spoken in Dominica: English (official), French patois

Dominican Republic:

Languages spoken in Dominican Republic: Spanish (official)

East Timor:

Ecuador:

Languages spoken in Ecuador: Spanish (Castilian) 93% (official), Quechua 4.1%, other indigenous 0.7%, foreign 2.2% (2010 est.)

Egypt:

Languages spoken in Egypt: Arabic (official), Arabic, English, and French widely understood by educated classes

El Salvador:

Languages spoken in El Salvador: Spanish (official), Nawat (among some Amerindians)

Equatorial Guinea:

Languages spoken in Equatorial Guinea : Spanish (official) 67.6%, other (includes Fang, Bubi, Portuguese (official), French (official)) 32.4% (1994 census)

Eritrea:

Languages spoken in Eritrea: Tigrinya (official), Arabic (official), English (official), Tigre, Kunama, Afar, other Cushitic languages

Estonia:

Languages spoken in Estonia: Estonian (official) 68.5%, Russian 29.6%, Ukrainian 0.6%, other 1.2%, unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Eswatini:

Languages spoken in Eswatini: English (official, used for government business), siSwati (official)

Ethiopia:

Languages spoken in Ethiopia: Oromo (official working language in the State of Oromiya) 33.8%, Amharic (official national language) 29.3%, Somali (official working language of the State of Sumale) 6.2%, Tigrigna (Tigrinya) (official working language of the State of Tigray) 5.9%, Sidamo 4%, Wolaytta 2.2%, Gurage 2%, Afar (official working language of the State of Afar) 1.7%, Hadiyya 1.7%, Gamo 1.5%, Gedeo 1.3%, Opuuo 1.2%, Kafa 1.1%, other 8.1%, English (major foreign language taught in schools), Arabic (2007 est.)

Fiji:

Languages spoken in Fiji: English (official), Fijian (official), Hindustani

Finland:

Languages spoken in Finland: Finnish (official) 87.6%, Swedish (official) 5.2%, Russian 1.4%, other 5.8% (2018 est.)

France:

Languages spoken in France: French (official) 100%, declining regional dialects and languages (Provencal, Breton, Alsatian, Corsican, Catalan, Basque, Flemish, Occitan, Picard)

Gabon:

Languages spoken in Gabon: French (official), Fang, Myene, Nzebi, Bapounou/Eschira, Bandjabi

Gambia:

Georgia:

Languages spoken in Georgia: Georgian (official) 87.6%, Azeri 6.2%, Armenian 3.9%, Russian 1.2%, other 1% (2014 est.)

Germany:

Languages spoken in Germany: German (official) note: Danish, Frisian, Sorbian, and Romani are official minority languages; Low German, Danish, North Frisian, Sater Frisian, Lower Sorbian, Upper Sorbian, and Romani are recognized as regional languages under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

Ghana:

Languages spoken in Ghana: Asante 16%, Ewe 14%, Fante 11.6%, Boron (Brong) 4.9%, Dagomba 4.4%, Dangme 4.2%, Dagarte (Dagaba) 3.9%, Kokomba 3.5%, Akyem 3.2%, Ga 3.1%, other 31.2% (2010 est.)

Greece:

Languages spoken in Greece: Greek (official) 99%, other (includes English and French) 1%

Grenada:

Languages spoken in Grenada: English (official), French patois

Guatemala:

Languages spoken in Guatemala: Spanish (official) 69.9%, Maya languages 29.7% (Q’eqchi’ 8.3%, K’iche 7.8%, Mam 4.4%, Kaqchikel 3%, Q’anjob’al 1.2%, Poqomchi’ 1%, other 4%), other 0.4% (includes Xinca and Garifuna) (2018 est.)

Guinea:

Languages spoken in Guinea: French (official), Pular, Maninka, Susu, other native languages

Guinea-Bissau:

Languages spoken in Guinea-Bissau: Crioulo (lingua franca), Portuguese (official; largely used as a second or third language), Pular (a Fula language), Mandingo

Guyana:

Languages spoken in Guyana: English (official), Guyanese Creole, Amerindian languages (including Caribbean and Arawak languages), Indian languages (including Caribbean Hindustani, a dialect of Hindi), Chinese (2014 est.)

Haiti:

Languages spoken in Haiti: French (official), Creole (official)

Honduras:

Languages spoken in Honduras: Spanish (official), Amerindian dialects

Hungary:

Languages spoken in Hungary: Hungarian (official) 99.6%, English 16%, German 11.2%, Russian 1.6%, Romanian 1.3%, French 1.2%, other 4.2% (2011 est.)

Iceland:

Languages spoken in Iceland: Icelandic, English, Nordic languages, German

India:

Languages spoken in India: Hindi 43.6%, Bengali 8%, Marathi 6.9%, Telugu 6.7%, Tamil 5.7%, Gujarati 4.6%, Urdu 4.2%, Kannada 3.6%, Odia 3.1%, Malayalam 2.9%, Punjabi 2.7%, Assamese 1.3%, Maithili 1.1%, other 5.6% (2011 est.)

Indonesia:

Languages spoken in Indonesia: Bahasa Indonesia (official, modified form of Malay), English, Dutch, local dialects (of which the most widely spoken is Javanese) note: more than 700 languages are used in Indonesia

Iran:

Languages spoken in Iran: Persian Farsi (official), Azeri and other Turkic dialects, Kurdish, Gilaki and Mazandarani, Luri, Balochi, Arabic

Iraq:

Languages spoken in Iraq: Arabic (official), Kurdish (official), Turkmen (a Turkish dialect), Syriac (Neo-Aramaic), and Armenian are official in areas where native speakers of these languages constitute a majority of the population

Ireland:

Languages spoken in Ireland: English (official, the language generally used), Irish (Gaelic or Gaeilge) (official, spoken by approximately 39.8% of the population as of 2016; mainly spoken in areas along Ireland’s western coast known as gaeltachtai, which are officially recognized regions where Irish is the predominant language)

Israel:

Languages spoken in Israel: Hebrew (official), Arabic (special status under Israeli law), English (most commonly used foreign language)

Italy:

Languages spoken in Italy: Italian (official), German (parts of Trentino-Alto Adige region are predominantly German speaking), French (small French-speaking minority in Valle d’Aosta region), Slovene (Slovene-speaking minority in the Trieste-Gorizia area)

Jamaica:

Languages spoken in Jamaica: English, English patois

Japan:

Languages spoken in Japan: Japanese is spoken officially in Japan

Jordan:

Languages spoken in Jordan: Arabic (official), English (widely understood among upper and middle classes)

Kazakhstan:

Languages spoken in Kazakhstan: Kazakh (official, Qazaq) 83.1% (understand spoken language) and trilingual (Kazakh, Russian, English) 22.3% (2017 est.); Russian (official, used in everyday business, designated the “language of interethnic communication”) 94.4% (understand spoken language) (2009 est.)

Kenya:

Languages spoken in Kenya: English (official), Kiswahili (official), numerous indigenous languages

Kiribati:

Languages spoken in Kiribati: I-Kiribati, English (official)

Korea, North:

Languages spoken in North Korea: Korean

Korea, South:

Languages spoken in South Korea: Korean, English (widely taught in elementary, junior high, and high school)

Kosovo:

Languages spoken in Kosovo:Albanian (official) 94.5%, Bosnian 1.7%, Serbian (official) 1.6%, Turkish 1.1%, other 0.9% (includes Romani), unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Kuwait:

Languages spoken in Kuwait: Arabic (official), English widely spoken

Kyrgyzstan:

Languages spoken in Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyz (official) 71.4%, Uzbek 14.4%, Russian (official) 9%, other 5.2% (2009 est.)

Laos:

Languages spoken in Laos: Lao (official), French, English, various ethnic languages

Latvia:

Languages spoken in Latvia: Latvian (official) 56.3%, Russian 33.8%, other 0.6% (includes Polish, Ukrainian, and Belarusian), unspecified 9.4% (2011 est.)

Lebanon:

Languages spoken in Lebanon: Arabic (official), French, English, Armenian

Lesotho:

Languages spoken in Lesotho: Sesotho (official) (southern Sotho), English (official), Zulu, Xhosa

Liberia:

Languages spoken in Liberia: English 20% (official), some 20 ethnic group languages few of which can be written or used in correspondence

Libya:

Languages spoken in Libya: Arabic (official), Italian, English (all widely understood in the major cities); Berber (Nafusi, Ghadamis, Suknah, Awjilah, Tamasheq)

Liechtenstein:

Languages spoken in Liechtenstein: German 91.5% (official) (Alemannic is the main dialect), Italian 1.5%, Turkish 1.3%, Portuguese 1.1%, other 4.6% (2015 est.)

Lithuania:

Languages spoken in Lithuania: Lithuanian (official) 82%, Russian 8%, Polish 5.6%, other 0.9%, unspecified 3.5% (2011 est.)

Luxembourg:

Languages spoken in Luxembourg: Luxembourgish (official administrative and judicial language and national language (spoken vernacular)) 55.8%, Portuguese 15.7%, French (official administrative, judicial, and legislative language) 12.1%, German (official administrative and judicial language) 3.1%, Italian 2.9%, English 2.1%, other 8.4% (2011 est.)

Madagascar:

Languages spoken in Madagascar: French (official), Malagasy (official), English

Malawi:

Languages spoken in Malawi: English (official), Chewa (common), Lambya, Lomwe, Ngoni, Nkhonde, Nyakyusa, Nyanja, Sena, Tonga, Tumbuka, Yao

Malaysia:

Languages spoken in Malaysia: Bahasa Malaysia (official), English, Chinese (Cantonese, Mandarin, Hokkien, Hakka, Hainan, Foochow), Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Panjabi, Thai note: Malaysia has 134 living languages – 112 indigenous languages and 22 non-indigenous languages; in East Malaysia, there are several indigenous languages; the most widely spoken are Iban and Kadazan

Maldives:

Languages spoken in Maldives: Dhivehi (official, dialect of Sinhala, script derived from Arabic), English (spoken by most government officials)

Mali:

Languages spoken in Mali : French (official), Bambara 46.3%, Peuhl/Foulfoulbe 9.4%, Dogon 7.2%, Maraka/Soninke 6.4%, Malinke 5.6%, Sonrhai/Djerma 5.6%, Minianka 4.3%, Tamacheq 3.5%, Senoufo 2.6%, Bobo 2.1%, unspecified 0.7%, other 6.3% (2009 est.)

Malta:

Languages spoken in Malta: Maltese (official) 90.1%, English (official) 6%, multilingual 3%, other 0.9% (2005 est.)

Marshall Islands:

Languages spoken in Marshall Islands: Marshallese (official) 98.2%, other languages 1.8% (1999 census)

Mauritania:

Languages spoken in Mauritania: Arabic (official and national), Pular, Soninke, Wolof (all national languages), French

Mauritius:

Languages spoken in Mauritius: Creole 86.5%, Bhojpuri 5.3%, French 4.1%, two languages 1.4%, other 2.6% (includes English, the official language of the National Assembly, which is spoken by less than 1% of the population), unspecified 0.1% (2011 est.)

Mexico:

Languages spoken in Mexico: Spanish only 92.7%, Spanish and indigenous languages 5.7%, indigenous only 0.8%, unspecified 0.8% (2005) note: indigenous languages include various Mayan, Nahuatl, and other regional languages

Micronesia:

Moldova:

Languages spoken in Moldova: Moldovan/Romanian 80.2% (official) (56.7% identify their mother tongue as Moldovan, which is virtually the same as Romanian; 23.5% identify Romanian as their mother tongue), Russian 9.7%, Gagauz 4.2% (a Turkish language), Ukrainian 3.9%, Bulgarian 1.5%, Romani 0.3%, other 0.2% (2014 est.)

Monaco:

Languages spoken in Monaco: French (official), English, Italian, Monegasque

Mongolia:

Languages spoken in Mongolia: Mongolian 90% (official) (Khalkha dialect is predominant), Turkic, Russian (1999)

Montenegro:

Languages spoken in Montenegro: Serbian 42.9%, Montenegrin (official) 37%, Bosnian 5.3%, Albanian 5.3%, Serbo-Croat 2%, other 3.5%, unspecified 4% (2011 est.)

Morocco:

Languages spoken in Morocco: Arabic (official), Berber languages (Tamazight (official), Tachelhit, Tarifit), French (often the language of business, government, and diplomacy)

Mozambique:

Languages spoken in Mozambique: Makhuwa 26.1%, Portuguese (official) 16.6%, Tsonga 8.6%, Nyanja 8.1, Sena 7.1%, Lomwe 7.1%, Chuwabo 4.7%, Ndau 3.8%, Tswa 3.8%, other Mozambican languages 11.8%, other 0.5%, unspecified 1.8% (2017 est.)

Myanmar:

Namibia:

Languages spoken in Namibia: Oshiwambo languages 49.7%, Nama/Damara 11%, Kavango languages 10.4%, Afrikaans 9.4% (also a common language), Herero languages 9.2%, Zambezi languages 4.9%, English (official) 2.3%, other African languages 1.5%, other European languages .7%, other 1% (2016 est.)

Nauru:

Nauruan 93% (official, a distinct Pacific Island language), English 2% (widely understood, spoken, and used for most government and commercial purposes), other 5% (includes I-Kiribati 2% and Chinese 2%) (2011 est.)

Nepal:

Languages spoken in Nepal: Nepali (official) 44.6%, Maithali 11.7%, Bhojpuri 6%, Tharu 5.8%, Tamang 5.1%, Newar 3.2%, Bajjika 3%, Magar 3%, Doteli 3%, Urdu 2.6%, Avadhi 1.9%, Limbu 1.3%, Gurung 1.2%, Baitadeli 1%, other 6.4%, unspecified 0.2% (2011 est.)

Netherlands:

Languages spoken in Netherlands: Dutch (official) note: Frisian is an official language in Fryslan province; Frisian, Low Saxon, Limburgish, Romani, and Yiddish have protected status under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages; Dutch is the official language of the three special municipalities of the Caribbean Netherlands; English is a recognized regional language on Sint Eustatius and Saba; Papiamento is a recognized regional language on Bonaire

New Zealand:

Languages spoken in New Zealand: English (de facto official) 95.4%, Maori (de jure official) 4%, Samoan 2.2%, Northern Chinese 2%, Hindi 1.5%, French 1.2%, Yue 1.1%, New Zealand Sign Language (de jure official) .5%, other or not stated 17.2% (2018 est.)

Nicaragua:

Languages spoken in Nicaragua: Spanish (official) 95.3%, Miskito 2.2%, Mestizo of the Caribbean coast 2%, other 0.5% (2005 est.)

Niger:

Languages spoken in Niger: French (official), Hausa, Djerma

Nigeria:

Languages spoken in Nigeria: English (official), Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo (Ibo), Fulani, over 500 additional indigenous languages

North Macedonia:

Languages spoken in North Macedonia: Macedonian (official) 66.5%, Albanian 25.1%, Turkish 3.5%, Romani 1.9%, Serbian 1.2%, other (includes Aromanian (Vlach) and Bosnian) 1.8% (2002 est.)

Norway:

Languages spoken in Norway: Bokmal Norwegian (official), Nynorsk Norwegian (official), small Sami- and Finnish-speaking minorities

Oman:

Languages spoken in Oman: Arabic (official), English, Baluchi, Swahili, Urdu, Indian dialects

Pakistan:

Languages spoken in Pakistan: Punjabi 48%, Sindhi 12%, Saraiki (a Punjabi variant) 10%, Pashto (alternate name, Pashtu) 8%, Urdu (official) 8%, Balochi 3%, Hindko 2%, Brahui 1%, English (official; lingua franca of Pakistani elite and most government ministries), Burushaski, and other 8%

Palau: Palauan (official on most islands) 65.2%, other Micronesian 1.9%, English (official) 19.1%, Filipino 9.9%, Chinese 1.2%, other 2.8% (2015 est.)

Panama: Spanish (official), indigenous languages (including Ngabere (or Guaymi), Buglere, Kuna, Embera, Wounaan, Naso (or Teribe), and Bri Bri), Panamanian English Creole (similar to Jamaican English Creole; a mixture of English and Spanish with elements of Ngabere; also known as Guari Guari and Colon Creole), English, Chinese (Yue and Hakka), Arabic, French Creole, other (Yiddish, Hebrew, Korean, Japanese)

Papua New Guinea: Tok Pisin (official), English (official), Hiri Motu (official), some 839 indigenous languages spoken (about 12% of the world’s total); many languages have fewer than 1,000 speakers

Paraguay: Spanish (official) and Guarani (official) 46.3%, only Guarani 34%, only Spanish 15.2%, other (includes Portuguese, German, other indigenous languages) 4.1% , no response .4% (2012 est.)

Peru: Spanish (official) 82.9%, Quechua (official) 13.6%, Aymara (official) 1.6%, Ashaninka 0.3%, other native languages (includes a large number of minor Amazonian languages) 0.8%, other (includes foreign languages and sign language) 0.2%, none .1%, unspecified .7% (2017 est.)

Philippines: unspecified Filipino (official; based on Tagalog) and English (official); eight major dialects – Tagalog, Cebuano, Ilocano, Hiligaynon or Ilonggo, Bicol, Waray, Pampango, and Pangasinan

Poland: Polish (official) 98.2%, Silesian 1.4%, other 1.1%, unspecified 1.3% (2011 est.)

Portugal: Portuguese (official), Mirandese (official, but locally used)

Qatar: Arabic (official), English commonly used as a second language

Romania: Romanian (official) 85.4%, Hungarian 6.3%, Romani 1.2%, other 1%, unspecified 6.1% (2011 est.)

Russia: Russian (official) 85.7%, Tatar 3.2%, Chechen 1%, other 10.1% (2010 est.)

Rwanda: Kinyarwanda (official, universal Bantu vernacular) 93.2%, French (official) <.1, English (official) <.1, Swahili/Kiswahili (official, used in commercial centers) <.1, more than one language, other 6.3%, unspecified 0.3% (2002 est.)

St. Kitts and Nevis: Sinhala (official and national language) 87%, Tamil (official and national language) 28.5%, English 23.8% (2012 est.)

Samoa: Samoan (Polynesian) (official) 91.1%, Somoan/English 6.7%, English (official) 0.5%, other 0.2%, unspecified 1.6% (2006 est.)

San Marino: Italian

São Tomé and Príncipe: Portuguese 98.4% (official), Forro 36.2%, Cabo Verdian 8.5%, French 6.8%, Angolar 6.6%, English 4.9%, Lunguie 1%, other (including sign language) 2.4% (2012 est.)

Saudi Arabia: Arabic (official)

Senegal: French (official), Wolof, Pular, Jola, Mandinka, Serer, Soninke

Serbia: Serbian (official) 88.1%, Hungarian 3.4%, Bosnian 1.9%, Romani 1.4%, other 3.4%, undeclared or unknown 1.8% (2011 est.)

Seychelles: Seychellois Creole (official) 89.1%, English (official) 5.1%, French (official) 0.7%, other 3.8%, unspecified 1.4% (2010 est.)

Sierra Leone: English (official, regular use limited to literate minority), Mende (principal vernacular in the south), Temne (principal vernacular in the north), Krio (English-based Creole, spoken by the descendants of freed Jamaican slaves who were settled in the Freetown area, a lingua franca and a first language for 10% of the population but understood by 95%)

Singapore: English (official) 36.9%, Mandarin (official) 34.9%, other Chinese dialects (includes Hokkien, Cantonese, Teochew, Hakka) 12.2%, Malay (official) 10.7%, Tamil (official) 3.3%, other 2% (2015 est.)

Slovakia: Slovak (official) 78.6%, Hungarian 9.4%, Roma 2.3%, Ruthenian 1%, other or unspecified 8.8% (2011 est.)

Slovenia: Slovene (official) 91.1%, Serbo-Croatian 4.5%, other or unspecified 4.4%, Italian (official, only in municipalities where Italian national communities reside), Hungarian (official, only in municipalities where Hungarian national communities reside) (2002 census)

Solomon Islands: Melanesian pidgin (in much of the country is lingua franca), English (official but spoken by only 1%-2% of the population), 120 indigenous languages

Somalia: Somali (official, according to the 2012 Transitional Federal Charter), Arabic (official, according to the 2012 Transitional Federal Charter), Italian, English

South Africa: isiZulu (official) 24.7%, isiXhosa (official) 15.6%, Afrikaans (official) 12.1%, Sepedi (official) 9.8%, Setswana (official) 8.9%, English (official) 8.4%, Sesotho (official) 8%, Xitsonga (official) 4%, siSwati (official) 2.6%, Tshivenda (official) 2.5%, isiNdebele (official) 1.6%, other (includes Khoi, Nama, and San languages) 1.9% (2017 est.)

South Sudan: English (official), Arabic (includes Juba and Sudanese variants), regional languages include Dinka, Nuer, Bari, Zande, Shilluk

Spain: Castilian Spanish (official nationwide) 74%, Catalan (official in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, and the Valencian Community (where it is known as Valencian)) 17%, Galician (official in Galicia) 7%, Basque (official in the Basque Country and in the Basque-speaking area of Navarre) 2%, Aranese (official in the northwest corner of Catalonia (Vall d’Aran) along with Catalan, <5,000 speakers)

Sri Lanka: Sinhala (official and national language) 87%, Tamil (official and national language) 28.5%, English 23.8% (2012 est.)

Sudan: Arabic (official), English (official), Nubian, Ta Bedawie, Fur

Suriname: Dutch (official), English (widely spoken), Sranang Tongo (Surinamese, sometimes called Taki-Taki, is the native language of Creoles and much of the younger population and is lingua franca among others), Caribbean Hindustani (a dialect of Hindi), Javanese

Sweden: Swedish (official)

Switzerland: German (or Swiss German) (official) 62.6%, French (official) 22.9%, Italian (official) 8.2%, English 5.4%, Portuguese 3.7%, Albanian 3.2%, Serbo-Croatian 2.5%, Spanish 2.4%, Romansh (official) 0.5%, other 7.7% (2017 est.)

Syria: Arabic (official), Kurdish, Armenian, Aramaic, Circassian, French, English

Taiwan: Mandarin Chinese (official), Taiwanese (Min Nan), Hakka dialects, approximately 16 indigenous languages

Tajikistan: Tajik (official) 84.4%, Uzbek 11.9%, Kyrgyz .8%, Russian .5%, other 2.4% (2010 est.)

Tanzania: Kiswahili or Swahili (official), Kiunguja (name for Swahili in Zanzibar), English (official, primary language of commerce, administration, and higher education), Arabic (widely spoken in Zanzibar), many local languages

Thailand: Thai (official) only 90.7%, Thai and other languages 6.4%, only other languages 2.9% (includes Malay, Burmese) (2010 est.)

Togo: French (official, the language of commerce), Ewe and Mina (the two major African languages in the south), Kabye (sometimes spelled Kabiye) and Dagomba (the two major African languages in the north)

Tonga: Tongan and English 76.8%, Tongan, English, and other language 10.6%, Tongan only (official) 8.7%, English only (official) 0.7%, other 1.7%, none 2.2% (2016 est.)

Trinidad and Tobago: English (official), Trinidadian Creole English, Tobagonian Creole English, Caribbean Hindustani (a dialect of Hindi), Trinidadian Creole French, Spanish, Chinese

Tunisia: Arabic (official, one of the languages of commerce), French (commerce), Berber (Tamazight)

Turkey: Turkish (official), Kurdish, other minority languages

Turkmenistan: Turkmen (official) 72%, Russian 12%, Uzbek 9%, other 7%

Tuvalu: Tuvaluan (official), English (official), Samoan, Kiribati (on the island of Nui)

Uganda: English (official language, taught in schools, used in courts of law and by most newspapers and some radio broadcasts), Ganda or Luganda (most widely used of the Niger-Congo languages and the language used most often in the capital), other Niger-Congo languages, Nilo-Saharan languages, Swahili (official), Arabic

Ukraine: Ukrainian (official) 67.5%, Russian (regional language) 29.6%, other (includes small Crimean Tatar-, Moldovan/Romanian-, and Hungarian-speaking minorities) 2.9% (2001 est.)

United Arab Emirates: Arabic (official), English, Hindi, Malayam, Urdu, Pashto, Tagalog, Persian

United Kingdom: English note: the following are recognized regional languages: Scots (about 30% of the population of Scotland), Scottish Gaelic (about 60,000 speakers in Scotland), Welsh (about 20% of the population of Wales), Irish (about 10% of the population of Northern Ireland), Cornish (some 2,000 to 3,000 people in Cornwall) (2012 est.)

United States: English only 78.2%, Spanish 13.4%, Chinese 1.1%, other 7.3% (2017 est.) note: data represent the language spoken at home; the US has no official national language, but English has acquired official status in 32 of the 50 states; Hawaiian is an official language in the state of Hawaii, and 20 indigenous languages are official in Alaska

Uruguay: Spanish (official)

Uzbekistan: Uzbek (official) 74.3%, Russian 14.2%, Tajik 4.4%, other 7.1%

Vanuatu: local languages (more than 100) 63.2%, Bislama (official; creole) 33.7%, English (official) 2%, French (official) 0.6%, other 0.5% (2009 est.)

Vatican City (Holy See): Italian, Latin, French, various other languages

Venezuela: Spanish (official), numerous indigenous dialects

Vietnam: Vietnamese (official), English (increasingly favored as a second language), some French, Chinese, and Khmer, mountain area languages (Mon-Khmer and Malayo-Polynesian)

Western Sahara (proposed state): Standard Arabic, Hassaniya Arabic, Moroccan Arabic, Berber, Spanish, French

Yemen: Arabic (official)

Zambia: Bemba 33.4%, Nyanja 14.7%, Tonga 11.4%, Lozi 5.5%, Chewa 4.5%, Nsenga 2.9%, Tumbuka 2.5%, Lunda (North Western) 1.9%, Kaonde 1.8%, Lala 1.8%, Lamba 1.8%, English (official) 1.7%, Luvale 1.5%, Mambwe 1.3%, Namwanga 1.2%, Lenje 1.1%, Bisa 1%, other 9.7%, unspecified 0.2% (2010 est.)

