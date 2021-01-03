Karabakh President expresses condolences on death of President of National Union of Yazidis Aziz Tamoyantrict access

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences on the death of President of the National Union of Yazidis Aziz Tamoyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of President of the National Union of Yazidis Aziz Tamoyan. He made great contributions to ensuring harmonious coexistence and great friendship of the Yazidis and Armenians and acted as a full-fledged and responsible citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

Three months ago, I received the delegation led by Aziz Tamoyan who had visited Artsakh to take part in the sacred act of homeland defense. Artsakh is grateful to him and all Yazidis for unconditionally supporting Artsakh at a time of serious challenges.

On behalf of the citizens of Artsakh and myself, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of Aziz Tamoyan and the Yazidis on the occasion of this heavy loss.”

