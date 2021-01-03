Head of Armenia’s Shurnukh village: The Russians said it’s not up to them, decision has already been made

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of Shurnukh village Hakob Arshakyan said the residents of the 12 houses of the village transferred to the Azerbaijanis must leave their homes before January 5.

“The Azerbaijanis gave us time until January 5 to leave the territories transferred to them and said anyone, including animals passing through that territory after January 5 will be theirs,” Arshakyan said.

In regard to the photo of a library that was disseminated these past couple of days, Arshakyan stated that he couldn’t confirm if it was the library in Shurnukh or not.

The village head added that he has shown the map of the USSR showing Shurnukh as an Armenian village to a Russian army general and peacekeepers.

“We were told that it’s not up to them and that the decision has already been made. Now the villagers and I are trying to find documents from the archives in order to retrieve our lands,” Arshakyan stated.

Yesterday the village head informed that Azerbaijanis and Russian border guards had entered the Shurnukh village of Syunik Province. According to the demarcation conducted by the Azerbaijanis, 12 houses in Shurnukh are being transferred to Azerbaijan.

