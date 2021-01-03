Armenian PM, Russian Deputy PM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

PM Pashinyan congratulated the Russian Deputy Prime Minister on the occasion of the New Year and attached importance to his visit in the context of Armenian-Russian cooperation and discussion of the situation in Artsakh.

The Prime Minister once again emphasized the great role that the Russian Federation played in the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh and the establishment of a ceasefire, noting that the presence of Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh is an important factor and security guarantee. Nikol Pashinyan praised the personal efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s constructive role in stabilizing the situation in Artsakh.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister conveyed warm greetings from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. He noted that Russia reaffirms its support for the friendly Armenian people in this difficult period, and is interested in continuing the programs aimed at the development of Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexei Overchuk discussed issues related to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, humanitarian aid to Artsakh, exchange of bodies and prisoners of war, as well as a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations. The importance of consistency in the work of exchanging prisoners was emphasized.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation referred to the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in various spheres, including economic, energy, transport infrastructure development, and the fight against the coronavirus.

https://en.armradio.am/2021/01/03/armenian-pm-russian-deputy-pm-discuss-nagorno-karabakh/