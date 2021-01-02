Mesrobian Robotics Club’s Virtual ‘RoseBot’ Dedicated to Artsakh’s Displaced Students

PICO RIVERA, Calif.—As the pandemic continues to alter our daily lives and ways of learning, the Mesrobian Robotics Club has adapted to the new environment by creating innovative ways of applying the foundations of robotics. Led by high school junior Andrew Josephbek, the team was tasked with building a “RoseBot” float for the 2021 Virtual Rose Parade. The students ranging from middle school to high school decided to incorporate the theme of Artsakh in light of the conditions in the region.

Using VEX IQ Kits as a foundation to build the robot, the float was decorated with all natural materials. The theme of the float is “Education Conquers All.” At the center, the statue named “We Are Our Mountains” represents the Armenian people of the mountainous region of Artsakh. Pomegranates are found throughout the float and represent eternal life in the Armenian culture. The book placed inside the pomegranate symbolizes the importance of education. Through education anything is possible. The float is dedicated to the power of education and the students of Artsakh and Armenia.

Robotics Club founder, Andrew Josephbek, will be working with the Hye Hopes Organization, whose mission is to provide equitable learning opportunities for the displaced students of Artsakh. Hye Hopes will be providing remote learning programs for the displaced students and training for volunteer teachers. In addition, weekend workshops will be offered to students where they can learn hands-on robotics skills.

Learn more about Armenian Mesrobian High School or the Hye Hopes Organization.

http://asbarez.com/199621/mesrobian-robotics-clubs-virtual-rosebot-dedicated-to-artsakhs-displaced-students/