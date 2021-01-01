Strengthening the Defense Army a priority: Artsakh President visits the frontlines

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontlines today to follow the fortification works on the spot, he President’s Press Office reported.

The head of state talked to the defenders of the homeland, inquired about the existing problems, and noted that, regardless of the consequences of the war, the programs of strengthening the Defense Army and modernization of armaments will continue to be among the priorities of the government.

“We must have a qualitatively new army, which will take into account the lessons of war, the experience of leading countries and modern types of armaments,” he said.

