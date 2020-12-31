Unity has no alternative, President Sarkissian says in New Year message

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The year 2020 is coming to an end.

It was the most severe year in our new history.

Severe with its losses,

Severe with its consequences,

Severe with its lessons.

We went through severe trials.

I would like to emphasize once again:

Our people did not lose,

Neither did our soldiers,

Nor did our citizens,

The Armenians did not lose.

During the war, the sons of our people showed indescribable fighting spirit, exceptional heroism, courage, and endurance.

The result of war and the current situation is due to disorganization, irresponsibility, and unprofessionalism in various spheres of state governance.

This page must be closed.

I bow again to the memory of our fallen heroes.

I wish our injured soldiers a speedy recovery. They need our daily attention and care.

I express my gratitude to all our compatriots who kept the rear of the soldiers firm.

The state and the government must exert all efforts to ascertain the destiny of the missing and to quickly return all the captives and hostages home.

The state and the government must ensure the protection and security of the inhabitants and communities of the country’s borders and border zones.

Our further way is very difficult and full of trials. We have extremely deep wounds.

But we also have the experience and will to recover, to rise to our feet, and to win.

The unity has no alternative.

The memory of our fallen heroes obliges all Armenians to unite around the Homeland and consolidate our forces.

To overcome the current situation, you need to have a clear vision, a strategy, and a realistic plan.

Any word, promise, or appeal is in vain if we each are not in our place, and we do not act with all our responsibility.

Dear compatriots,

Restoring statehood thirty years ago was a dream for us.

Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. We must be able to do it with dignity and with our heads held high.

Let us firmly keep our sovereignty, statehood, national and spiritual values.

We must first put our house in order.

Our future is in our hands.

From now on, we do not have the right to live a life cut off from reality, a Facebook life, virtual and unreal.

Today, it is necessary:

to direct all our efforts to resolve real problems,

to change the mindset,

to newly form our national and state concept,

to re-evaluate us and what we have,

to restructure public administration, economy,

army, diplomacy, and of course, education and science.

And all this

for the sake of a strong and secure Armenia,

for the sake of Artsakh,

for the sake of strengthening the Diaspora’s faith and trust in the Homeland.

The Armenian people have had glorious victories and painful defeats throughout their history.

Our existence is a story and proof of victory.

And I am sure that Armenians and Armenia will yet celebrate new victories.

May 2021 unite us and keep our solidarity, hope, faith, and love strong!

Peace and prosperity to Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora, and all our people!

God bless us all!

Happy New Year!

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu