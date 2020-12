Ombudsman’s representatives visit citizens that returned from Azerbaijani captivity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the instructions of the Human Rights Defender, the ombudsman’s representatives, including the staff doctor, visited the captives that returned from Azerbaijan yesterday.

“They will get their health checked at the hospital, and necessary measures will be taken, if necessary,” the Ombudsman’s office said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on the eve that four Armenians had returned from Azerbaijani captivity.

