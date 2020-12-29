 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

New England Patriots send winter closing to Artsakh

2020-12-29

Siranush Ghazanchyan

New England Patrots have collected over 200 pieces of clothing for Artsakh, informs Berj Najarian, the club’s director of football/head coach administration.

The Patriots have also put up special Armenian-themed Nike sneakers for auction.

The sneakers are being auctioned off at NFL Auction – the official auction site of the National Football League, and all of the money will go directly to Armenia Fund to support much needed humanitarian to Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

