Mkhitaryan vying for Roma’s Player of the Month award for December

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been nominated for AS Roma’s Player of the Month award for December.

He will compete for the title along with Edin Dzeko, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Voting is open on Roma’s official webpage until December 31.

Participants of the voting will get a chance to win a Vapor jersey signed by the most voted player.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu