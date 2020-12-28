Artsakh Defense Army: We have not taken part in any operation

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army unit by an “Armenian armed group” yesterday. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also issued a statement about this, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army reported Monday.

“As we had already announced hours ago, we reaffirm that during the whole day yesterday and until now, no unit, no serviceman of the AR [Artsakh Republic] Defense Army took part in any operation, no unusual incident was registered, and not a single shot was even fired by the Armenian side. In this case, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan cannot be described as anything other than a propaganda provocation. The AR Defense Army continues to adhere strictly to the ceasefire,” the Defense Army added.

Earlier, a number of Azerbaijani media outlets “reported” on the resumption of fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military near Togh village in the Hadrut region of Artsakh.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that the Artsakh Defense Army strictly adheres to the ceasefire, that no Armenian military took part in any operation in the given sector, and, moreover, that no unusual incident was registered in connection with the Artsakh Defense Army units.

