ECtHR Requests Information on Armenian POWs

12/27/2020 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) – The European Court of Human Rights granted the request by the Republic of Armenia on December 21st that the Government of Azerbaijan provide information related to prisoners of war (POWs) by December 28th.

These POWs were captured during the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh). This territory is internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan, a Turkic Islamic nation, but Karabakh’s demographic is Armenian Christian. Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, invaded Karabakh and engaged in a number of activities that were genocidal in nature. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have made it clear that this invasion is being pursued according to a pan-Islamic Turkic agenda.

Video footage obtained by ICC allegedly showing Armenian prisoners of war experiencing mistreatment at the hands of Azerbaijan show the religious undertones of this conflict. Grey Wolf symbolism features heavily throughout many of these videos. The Grey Wolves are an extremist organization from Turkey who have been involved in major cases of religious freedom violations, including the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II.

