Russian government allocates additional funds for peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Russian government has allocated additional funds from the budget for the Ministry of Defense for a peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Tatyana Shevtsova said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda.

In particular, the money is intended for the improvement of living conditions of the Russian military contingent.

“Additional payments are also envisaged for personnel taking part in the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. They will amount to two salaries,” she said.

A total of 1,960 peacekeepers are carrying out mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

