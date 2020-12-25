Ban on import of Turkish goods to Armenia comes into force on December 31 – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The sիx-month ban on the import of Turkish products to Armenia will come into force on December 31, 2020, the State Revenue Committee reminds.

The ban will not apply to the goods imported before December 31 only in case the relevant customs operations have been completed by December 31.

The State Revenue Committee urges to start mentioning the country of origin of goods in the trade documents and, if possible, to submit a certificate from the country of origin at the request of the customs authority.

The import ban applies to all the goods of Turkish origin imported from any country – Turkey, Georgia, etc., including EAEU member states.

The State Revenue Committee reminds that it will intensify customs control over the goods. It urges to strictly comply with the provisions of the relevant government decision and refrain from possible violations.

