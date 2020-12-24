Armenian police begin to detain protesters blocking government building

YEREVAN, December 24. /TASS/. Armenia’s special police forces have begun to detain protesters who are blocking the government building in the country’s capital of Yerevan, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

“Cabinet members were able to enter the building in the morning and now our goal is to prevent them from leaving it until [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan announces his resignation,” said one of the protest’s organizers Ishkhan Sagatelyan, the leader of the Dashnaktsutyun opposition party.

The situation remains tense as protesters continue to block nearby streets.

The Armenian opposition believes that the joint statement that Pashinyan signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9, which put an end to military activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, actually meant surrender. The opposition also blames Pashinyan for the economic and social problems the country is facing. That said, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called for an early parliamentary election. Pashinyan, in turn, said he had no plans to resign at the moment because governments should change only through elections. At the same time, some of his supporters did not rule out a snap election.

TASS