New exhibition marks 25th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute – Public Radio of Armenia

New exhibition marks 25th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An exhibition entitled “The First Quarter Century of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute” opened at the Museum’s temporary exhibition hall today to mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of AGMI.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan and Deputy Minister Narine Khachaturyan.

The exhibition is bilingual (Armenian, English) and includes fifteen subtitles. The exhibition presents the history of the foundation of the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and the Museum-Institute, the activities of AGMI on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the official visits of honorary guests to the museum, etc.

Some sub-titles of the temporary exhibition are dedicated to the publications of the museum-institute, museum funds and the scientific library, temporary-traveling exhibitions, the conferences and public lectures organized.

During the next quarter of a century of its activity, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, as a pan-Armenian international organization meeting the standards of the 21st century, will continue to implement a number of projects, undertake new projects aimed at fundamental study of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) was opened on April 24, 1995, on the 80th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

