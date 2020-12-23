Iran-Armenia gas pipeline not blown up – Ministry

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia has denied reports claiming the Azerbaijani side has blown up the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline.

The comments come after the politik.am website published a video allegedly showing the blowing up of the pipeline.

The Ministry says “the information does not correspond to reality” and adds that “the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline continues to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Armenia.”

The Ministry urges media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, not to cause unnecessary panic in the public.

