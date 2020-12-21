Protests in Syunik as Prime Minister visits the region – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Residents of Syunik gathered at the gates of Syunik early in the morning to ban Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the region as they had previously announced.

Police forces have gathered at the exit of Goris. According to media reports, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan has been detained.

Nikol Pashinyan will spend the day in Syunik province. He will visit the cities of Meghri, Kapan, Goris to meet with citizens, representatives of local self-government and regional bodies.

Demarcation works are under way in Syunik province. The 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan highway in the Syunik province passes through disputed areas in some places.

According to the agreement reached, Russian border guards will be stationed on the Goris-David Bek road section to ensure uninterrupted traffic.

Speaking live on Facebook today, the Prime Minister said “I am I am heading for Syunik region to answer your questions, to talk to you, not to inflame passions.”

He assured that not a single millimeter of Armenia’s territory has been ceded.

