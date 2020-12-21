Armenian Ombudsman Condemns Threats Against Priest of Sisian Church

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan took to Facebook on Monday to condemn the reported threats and calls for violence against a clergyman of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in the town of Sisian in Syunik Province, Panorama reports.

“The calls of a group of people and reports of threats and violence against the priest of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Sisian are absolutely inadmissible.

“The observation of the Human Rights Defender’s Office shows that the same dangerous phenomenon has been recorded in connection with the priest of the Holy Mother of God Church in Martuni and St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Nerkin Getashen village,” he wrote.

Tatoyan said his office had also received such alarms.

“This phenomenon poses systemic threats and should be prevented immediately. First of all, it is dangerous from the point of view of tolerance and solidarity in the society.

“The Armenian Apostolic Church has had and continues to have an exceptional mission in the life of the Armenian people and in the preservation of national identity. The role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the protection of human rights and the establishment of an atmosphere of solidarity in the country has always been great,” he noted.

The ombudsman called on the authorities to take urgent measures to verify the information and to exclude possible tensions and violence against the priest.

“I have just spoken with the Armenian police chief, who gave his assurances that police will take necessary steps immediately to avert tensions or violence and, in general, any illegal action within the powers of police,” Tatoyan added.

During his visit to Sisian earlier on Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan entered the local church, lit a candle and approached the clergyman. The latter appeared to snub Pashinyan’s offered handshake and instead showed the exit door.

