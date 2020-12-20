Six Armenian soldiers return home after 70 days in obscurity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

As a result of search operations carried out in the Azerbajani-controlled areas today, six conscripts, who fought heroically in obscurity for more than 70 days have returned home due to the efforts of the Artsakh Emergency Situations Service, the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

He expressed gratitude to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, thanks to whose direct efforts, intensive work continues to find the missing, and, of course, to return the bodies of the dead.

“I express my special gratitude to Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, Arthur Baghdasaryan and Temur Arzumanyan, who accompanied the rescuers to the location and the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh, whose heroic work I will have an opportunity to refer to,” Harutyunyan said.

Below are the names of the six soldiers:

Ayvazyan Arsen Karen

Sahakyan Davit Gegham

Nikolay Seyran Stepanyan

Arthur Garik Harutyunyan

Armaghanyan Arman Arshak

Ruslan Sargis Tumanyan

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu