Catholicos pays tribute to soldiers fallen in Artsakh war

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today to pay tribute to the memory of the soldiers fallen in Artsakh war.

“Today we visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to raise our prayers for the peace of the souls of the martyred heroes. Incense and blessing to the immortal memory of our heroic children,” the Catholicos said.

