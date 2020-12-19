Garo Paylan: Karabakh War Took Place to Overthrow Nikol Pashinyan’s Democratic Government

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) r MP Garo Paylan has spoken to Bianet.org on the developments in South Caucasus following Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Karabakh.

Stating that Russia’s policy is not oriented towards ending conflicts Paylan said. “This war, of course, took place as Russia made way for it and Turkey supported it. Thousands of people have lost their lives, but this war had another aim: To overthrow Nikol Pashinyan’s government.”

“There is an immense pressure on Pashinyan to resign, as protests have broken out in Armenia. I think that these protests are provoked to remove Pashinyan from power … There is a will to stop the democratic endeavors of Armenia.

“Pashinyan is a PM who was elected in a democratic election and received 70 percent of votes. In that sense, if he is forced to resign by maintaining war policies, it is done to hinder the development of Armenia’s democracy.”

When asked about the “conditions necessary for a lasting truce,” he briefly answered as follows:

“I don’t think there are conditions for a lasting truce; we need to establish a lasting peace. I don’t think Russia wants it. Russia is selling arms to both sides. Moreover, it has now settled in the region with this truce.”

Indicating that it has “peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Garo Paylan says, “Russia has expanded further in the Caucasus. They are pursuing a policy based on deadlock.

“Turkey became a party to this war; but not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, Turkey has also been on the losing side. Russia is now in the region.

“If, from now on, an action is taken with a peaceful policy proposal, Turkey might play a role in establishing a lasting peace. This can reduce Russia’s hegemony in the region.

“Otherwise, just as Russia settled in Syria as a result of Turkey’s wrong policies, it will also do the same in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Karabakh. The only country that can prevent this from happening is Turkey by playing a peaceful role”. Paylan said.

Concluding his remarks, Paylan stated, “The only thing that can secure both the Azerbaijani and Armenian people in Karabakh and ensure the return of Azerbaijani people is establishing a lasting peace.”

“Unfortunately, my country is really far from this understanding,” he added.

Massis Post