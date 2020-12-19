Artsakh President pays tribute to the memory of war heroes – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert city memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of all martyrs.

“My homage to all their relatives. Their memory will remain bright in our hearts forever.” the President said.

Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh are holding a three-day mourning for the victims of ARtsakh war.

Thousands marched in a mourning procession to Yerablur Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers.

