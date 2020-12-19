21 km section of Goris-Kapan highway passes through disputed area – Armenian Defense Ministry

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan highway in the Syunik province passes through disputed areas in some places, the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the agreement reached, Russian border guards will be stationed on the Goris-David Bek road section to ensure uninterrupted traffic.

The security of the 21km-long section of the Goris-Kapan highway, which passes through the disputed area, will be ensured by the Russian border guards.

On the line of contact the Armenian border troops will be deployed on the Armenian side, and the Azerbaijani border troops on the Azerbaijani side.

A whole complex of measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the mentioned road section.

Additional clarifications will be provided in the coming days.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu