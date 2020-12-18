Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh a threat to security in Eastern Neighborhood region, Aivazian tells Borrell

Ahead of the third sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council held in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a private talk with Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The sides stressed that the regular meeting of the Partnership Council provide a good opportunity to summarize the achievements registered within the framework of the Armenia-EU partnership, to hold substantive discussions on further activities and programs.

Issues of regional security and stability were high on the agenda of the meeting. Touching upon the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh and its consequences, the Armenian Foreign Minister considered unacceptable the violation of the values ​​underlying the Eastern Partnership, setting a dangerous precedent for trying to resolve conflicts by force with the active support of Turkey.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted with deep concern that Azerbaijan’s actions with the direct involvement of Turkey and foreign armed terrorists endanger the security environment in the Eastern Neighborhood region, and could have catastrophic consequences for regional security.

The sides emphasized the importance of addressing issues of the Nagorno Karabakh peace settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship frmat.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu