Putin expects international organizations to join humanitarian efforts in Nagorno Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects international mediators to “proceed from words to deeds” and start helping people in need, first of all those returning to Nagorno Karabakh.

“We hope not only Russia will be sending humanitarian convoys there. We expect the international organizations – UNICEF, UNESCO, World Food Programme – to start supporting people in the conflict zone,” Putin said at a year-end press conference.

“On our part we are ready to continue that work,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of the trilateral agreement on cessation of hostilities, Putin said “it helped save lives, the rest is secondary.”

