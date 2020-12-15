‘Songs of Solomon’ being considered for the 93rd Academy Awards’ International Feature Film Category

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Amidst a time of war, Armenia has proudly announced that Arman Nshanian’s visually arresting and emotionally stirring historical drama Songs of Solomon is its official submission to the 93rd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

Written by Audrey Gevorkian, based on the true story “The Past Unsung” by Sirvart Kavoukjian, a film that explores the life of iconic composer Komitas, whose impact on ethnomusicology still prevails to this day while addressing the first genocide of the 20th century.

Released on November 26, 2020 in Armenia, Songs of Solomon resonates even louder today in light of the September 2020 invasion of Armenian inhabited Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of Azerbaijan and Turkish forces. Making his feature film directorial debut, Nshanian hopes the picture will not only act as a cathartic experience to all Armenians, but also touch and educate everyone to help eliminate such atrocities from ever occurring again anywhere in the world.

Songs of Solomon stars Samvel Tadevossian, Arevik Gevorgyan, Tatev Hovakimyan, Sos Janibekyan, Arman Nshanian, Artashes Aleksanyan and Jean-Pier Nshanian and introduces three wonderful child actors: Slava Seyranyan, Iren Ayvazyan and Mery Hovsepyan.

The feature is produced by two-time Oscar Winner (“Green Book,” 2018) Nick Vallelonga of Vallelonga Productions and Hollywood-based producer Asko Akopyan of Oscar Gold Productions. Nshanian produced under his People of Ar Production Company in association with AnEva Productions in Armenia. Karo Kavoukjian serves as Executive Producer.

Inspired by true events, Songs of Solomon is a film about a childhood friendship, torn apart by the horrific Hamidian massacres infiltrated by the Ottoman Empire. A brave Turkish woman at a time of dire prejudice risks her own life and the life of her family to save her best friend who is hunted down for her religious beliefs. This epic portrayal spans from 1881 to 1915 in Constantinople, taking us on an emotional journey to the last concert given by Archbishop Komitas. It’s a biographical film which takes place against the backdrop of the sacred and ancient music of Archbishop Solomon, also known as Komitas.

Armenian Weekly