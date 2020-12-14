Project SAVE Archives announces professional transitions, welcomes new archivist

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives is grateful for Suzanne Adams’ 14 years of service to the organization as its archivist. Adams ushered in the digital age at Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives by implementing and overseeing digitization of photographs, as well as introducing a database for cataloging photograph information which was kept on paper for decades. She provided photographs and information to people from around the world who sought images from our archive for their fascinating and diverse projects. Adams also mentored numerous volunteers and interns interested in archival work.

An award-winning story teller, Adams also competes in The Moth’s various StorySlam events. Project SAVE wishes Adams well in her retirement from this organization and continued success on-stage!

In this transition, Marta Fodor is joining Project SAVE as archivist. Fodor brings with her years of experience in digitization projects most recently with Brandeis University and the Museum of Fine Arts, as well as formal training in photography, archives and library science. Fodor holds a BFA in photography from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and a Master in Library Science from Queens College, CUNY. She is also currently enrolled in the Digital Archives Specialist Certificate program through the Society of American Archivists.

Her work with Project SAVE Archives will increase public access to the photographs and their stories, to make the archive more outward facing.

Fodor is a photographer, then an archivist, creating personal photographic projects about immigrants, folk dance and cultural identity. She is also her family’s archivist, digitizing photographs of her grandfather taken during his military career in Eastern Europe after WWI.

Project SAVE Archives professional staff members are a major strength and asset to the organization. The work of collecting, preserving, protecting and making the photographs available for use is carried out with care and with knowledge. Suzanne Adams’ work over the last 14 years is greatly appreciated, and we are proud to welcome the leadership of our new archivist Marta Fodor. Together, we are saving Project SAVE for future generations.

Armenian Weekly