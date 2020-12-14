Ara Aivazian Received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

On December 14, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian received the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Federation to Armenia Alexey Sinegubov, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

At the centre of the discussion were the developments following the ceasefire established in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the issues on restoration and protection of the rights of Armenians of Artsakh. In this context the Foreign

Minister of Armenia reiterated the principled position of the Armenian sides on addressing the rights and interests of the Armenians of Artsakh, first and foremost, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship within the framework of the peace process. As a priority of the Armenian side, Ara Aivazian emphasized the establishment of the status of Artsakh on the basis of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh under the Azerbaijani control, the provision of conditions for the safe return of the Armenians of Artsakh to their settlements, preservation of religious and cultural heritage.Minister Aivazian once again drew the attention of the Co-Chairs to Azerbaijan’s behavior of violating its obligations under the trilateral statement. According to the Minister, the obvious manifestations of the latter were the provocative actions on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, which were carried out amid the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region.

Touching upon the hate speech and Armenophobia continuously expressed in the statements of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership at various levels, the Minister stressed that these once again prove Azerbaijan’s inability to engage constructively in the peace process and renounce its policy of speaking from the position of force or the use of force.

During the meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs touched upon the resumption of the peace process in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency