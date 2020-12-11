France charters third humanitarian relief plane to Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An aircraft chartered by France took off for Yerevan today from Charles De Gaulle airport; it is carrying humanitarian supplies (wheelchairs, stretchers, walkers, medical equipment, masks, medicines, care kits, clothing) collected by the Aznavour Foundation, which will oversee their distribution, as well as school supplies from UNICEF and supplies donated to the Aznavour Foundation by the Véolia Foundation (hygiene kits and quilts), the French Foreign Ministry reports.

Following on the flight on November 22, which carried medical aid donated by France to Armenian hospitals, and the one on November 27, which delivered donations collected by the Aznavour Foundation, humanitarian cargo from the UNHCR and UNICEF, and supplies from the NGO Electriciens sans Frontières (Electricians Without Borders) and the Véolia Foundation, this third humanitarian relief flight coordinated by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Center illustrates France’s solidarity with Armenia and its people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu