Armenia to send more evidence of Azerbaijani atrocities to international structures – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office is sending new evidence of atrocities committed by Azerbaijan during and after this war to international bodies, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan informs.

Moreover, the office has compiled the evidence obtained since September 27 into a single package, which will be sent to the criminal prosecution bodies of countries that have universal jurisdiction.

“The evidence was legally processed by our staff, translated from Azerbaijani or Turkish into English and Russian, and legal reservation was made,” Tatoyan said in a Facebook post.

Attached to this evidence is a legal analysis, which shows that the Azerbaijani side is artificially delaying the return of prisoners and the exchange of bodies of servicemen.

All the materials will be sent to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to Armenia’s Permanent Representatives in international structures, to diplomatic missions in other countries, as well as to Armenia’s representative before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu