Ararat Mirzoyan Meets with RA President

The Speaker of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan met with the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian.

The interlocutors discussed the inner-political situation and foreign policy, highlighted the inner-political stability and the exclusion of violence in the current political processes in the context of overcoming the security challenges of the country.

The President of the Republic and the NA Speaker presented to each other their visions on the solution of a number of problems.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency