Aliyev lays claims on Armenian lands, hints at possible continuation of war

Siranush Ghazanchyan

During a military parade in Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid claims on Armenian lands and hinted at a possible continuation of the war.

Aliyev said Zangezur (in Armenia’s Syunik province), Sevan and Yerevan were “historic Azerbaijani lands and stated that “that back in the 1980s, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis “were expelled from their native lands.”

At the same time, Aliyev hinted that he is not satisfied with the current geopolitical situation.

He recalled that earlier he had repeatedly said “if Armenia fails to return our lands, we will resolve this issue by military means.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu