ECHR Applies Interim Measure For 23 Armenian POWs In Azerbaijan

The ECHR has decided to apply interim measure for another 23 individuals that have been taken hostage by Azerbaijan as a result of the war against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan wrote on their Facebook pages.

5 of the hostages are civilians.

The ECHR has demanded documented information from the Azerbaijani government about the detention place and conditions of another 23 Armenian war prisoners. The court has set a deadline of December 7, 9, 10, 11 and 14 to provide the required information.

‘’In addition, the Government of Azerbaijan, in response to the inquires made by the European Court in previous cases, gave a evasive and incomplete answer, in particular, did not give a documented answer to where and in what conditions the Armenian prisoners of war are kept, have they been submitted for a medical examination, stating that the details will be presented” in the near future’’, the lawyers said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency