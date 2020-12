Court Session over the Case of Robert Kocharyan and Others to Take Place on December 8

The court session over the case of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and others will continue on December 8, chaired by judge Anna Danibekyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the lawyers of Robert Kocharyan.

”The examination of the case on overthrowing the constitutional order will continue of December 8 at 13:00”, the lawyers said.

