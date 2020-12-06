Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 6

** IRAN DAILY

— President: High-risk cities sharply decrease due to observance of protocols

President Hassan Rouhani said that the number of high-risk cities in the country has decreased from about 160 to 64 cities, which is the result of the observance of coronavirus protocols by the people.

Addressing the country’s National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus on Saturday, President Rouhani thanked the people for observance of the health protocols and emphasized the need to further comply with the protocols and to avoid unnecessary travels, according the president’s official website.

— Zarif: Iran welcomes Kuwait statement on resolving Persian Gulf row

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran welcomes a statement by mediator Kuwait in resolving a persisting diplomatic row in the Persian Gulf, expressing hope that the reconciliation will contribute to the stability as well as the political and economic development of the regional nations.

“We welcome understandings in the Persian Gulf announced by Kuwait. Iran’s longstanding policy is diplomacy, good neighborly relations & regional dialogue,” said Iran’s top diplomat on his official Twitter account on Friday.

— Completion of Armenia-Iran railroad to boost Yerevan’s economy: Pashinyan

With the completion of the Armenia-Iran railroad, a fundamental boost will take place in Yerevan’s economy, said the Armenian prime minister on Saturday.

Talking to state TV, Nikol Pashinyan also pointed to the Armenia-Russia railway project, saying that by implementing these rail projects, we will see an important change in our economy.

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

— Envoy Confirms Gen. Qaani’s Visit to Baghdad

Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad confirmed that commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani visited Iraq lately for talks with senior Iraqi officials.

In an interview with Al-Alam TV, Iranian envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said General Qaani continues the same mission pursued by his predecessor General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in an American attack in Iraq in early January. The interaction between Iran and Iraq has not changed after the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the ambassador noted.

— Iran’s Largest Fuel Flotilla Heading to Venezuela

Iran is sending its biggest fleet yet of tankers to Venezuela in defiance of U.S. sanctions to help the nation weather a crippling fuel shortage, Reuters reported Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Some of the flotilla of about 10 Iranian vessels will also help export Venezuelan crude after discharging fuel, the people said, asking not to be named because the transaction is not public, the news agency said.

— Protesters: France Becoming a Police State

Thousands protested in Paris on Saturday to denounce police violence and President Emmanuel Macron’s security policy plans which the demonstrators say would crimp civil liberties.

Police fired tear gas and charged after fireworks were launched at their lines. There were violent clashes between protesters and police in a similar protest last week.

** TEHRAN TIMES

— Strand Releasing brings Iran’s “Sun Children” into American homes

Strand Releasing, an independent U.S. film distributor, has purchased U.S. rights to director Majid Majidi’s child labor drama “Sun Children”, Variety reported on Friday.

The company is a leading distributor of foreign language, American independent, and documentary films in theaters, on DVD/Blu-Ray and via video-on-demand.

— Foreign investment in Iran up 97% in 5 months yr/yr

Iran attracted $2.351 billion of foreign investment during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), up 97 percent compared to the same period last year, Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry data showed.

According to the mentioned data, $1.189 billion of foreign investment had been attracted in the country during the first five months of the previous year.

— Qom, a prime destination for pilgrims, day-trippers, history buffs, and nature lovers

Iran’s second holiest city after Mashhad, Qom is home to the holy shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA), several major seminaries, madrasas as well as many tourism resorts both cultural and natural.

Visitors to Qom can be classified into two groups of people; sightseers, day-trippers, and pilgrims, who want to pay homage to the holy shrine, and Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

Qom, which its antiquity goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651), has many must-see destinations such as historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

