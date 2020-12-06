Delegation of the French Socialist Party to visit Nagorno Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A delegation from the Socialist Party (PartiSocialiste, PS) led by its First Secretary Olivier Faure, will visit Nagorno-Karabakh from 6 to 9 December to “share the pain caused by this conflict” and “the analyzes on the solutions “to solve it, indicates Friday a press release of the French Socialist Party, AGBU reports.

“In the name of our solidarity with the Armenian people and as an extension of the declaration adopted by its National Office on November 17, the Socialist Party will send a delegation to the disputed region from 6 to 9 December Nagorno-Karabakh, “the statement said.

According to the Socialist Party, “this presence aims to share both the pain caused by this conflict but also analyzes on multilateral solutions necessary for its settlement and for a lasting peace in the region.”

The program of this trip aims to meet with the authorities of Artsakh and Armenia such as the President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of Artsakh, the President of Parliament, the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs and the Ombusdman. The delegation will also meet displaced families in Armenia and Artsakh.

On November 17, the political bureau of the PS called “the three nations co-heads of the Minsk group (France, United States, Russia) to seized the United Nations Security Council in order to launch aninternational investigation committee on war crimes and crimes against humanity that could have been committed “by the ‘Azerbaijani fighters”.

This delegation will be composed by the First Secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure ; the National secretary for International affairs ; Isabelle Santigo, member of Parliament ; Marie-Arlette Carlotti, Senator and Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, Senator.

