Serj Tankian: Constant presence of mercenaries will destabilize Azerbaijan-Iran, Azerbaijan-Armenia borders – Public Radio of Armenia

Serj Tankian continues to closely follow the events unfolding around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.
This time, the renowned American Armenian singer, composer, and lead singer of System Of a Down reflected on the issue of Syrian mercenaries.
“The constant presence of these mercenaries will destabilize the Azeri-Iran border and the Azeri-Armenia one. Russia needs to tell Turkey to take out its trash,” Tankian wrote on Twitter.
— Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) November 27, 2020
