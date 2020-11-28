Serj Tankian: Constant presence of mercenaries will destabilize Azerbaijan-Iran, Azerbaijan-Armenia borders – Public Radio of Armenia

Serj Tankian continues to closely follow the events unfolding around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

This time, the renowned American Armenian singer, composer, and lead singer of System Of a Down reflected on the issue of Syrian mercenaries.

“The constant presence of these mercenaries will destabilize the Azeri-Iran border and the Azeri-Armenia one. Russia needs to tell Turkey to take out its trash,” Tankian wrote on Twitter.

The constant presence of these mercenaries will destabilize the Azeri-Iran border and the Azeri-Armenia one. Russia needs to tell Turkey to take out its trash. https://t.co/3XrNS2Cwk3 — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) November 27, 2020

