Qarabag FK officer banned for life, club to be fined €100,000 – UEFA – Public Radio of Armenia

UEFA has banned an official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behavior on social media, European soccer’s governing body said on Thursday.

Following the opening of a disciplinary investigation conducted by an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the statements made on social media by the then Qarabag FK official, Mr. Nurlan Ibrahimov, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has taken the decision to ban Mr. Nurlan Ibrahimov, Qarabag FK official (i.e. press officer) from exercising any football-related activity for life from the date when he was provisionally banned.

UEFA will request FIFA to extend worldwide the above-mentioned life ban. It will also fine Qarabağ FK €100,000.

Ibrahimov was temporarily suspended from football-related activity after the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) complained about a post on social media by “Nurlan Ibrahimov, a PR and media manager of Qarabag FK, calling to kill all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction.”

Ibrahimov posted: “We [Azerbaijanis] must kill all Armenians – children, women and the elderly. We need to kill them without making a distinction. No regrets. No compassion.”

The FFA added that “he also justified the fact of Armenian genocide committed by Turkey” in 1915 and 1916. The posts were later deleted.

