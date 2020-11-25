Baku slams French Senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh as provocation

BAKU, November 25. /TASS/. The French Senate resolution calling on the government to recognize independence of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh can only be regarded as a provocation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Thursday, commenting on the decision made by the French lawmakers.

“The adoption of the completely biased resolution by the Senate can only be regarded as provocation. It seems that the French Armenians are widely using the topic of the conflict for electoral purposes,” the ministry’s statement reads.

The diplomatic agency underlined that the resolution has no legally binding effect. “However, considering the political significance of this document, its adoption in France, a country that has the status of a mediator, raises serious doubts about this country’s neutrality,” the statement emphasizes. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recommended that the French Senate “do activities that facilitate peace, stability and progress in the region rather than pass biased resolutions.”

On Wednesday, the French Senate has passed a resolution containing a call on the government to officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, 305 senators out of 306 present voted for the resolution. Experts explained that the resolution serves as a recommendation and has no mandatory power.

TASS