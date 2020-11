Armenia’s Defense Minister resigns – Public Radio of Armenia

Defense Minister David Tonoyan has tendered his resignation, sources confirm to Armenpress.

The news was first reported by Aravot.am.

Media reports suggest Tonoyan will be replaced by Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister.

David Tonoyan was appointed to the post on May 11, 2018. Before that he worked as Minister of Emergency Situations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu