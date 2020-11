Armenian president appoints Ara Ayvazyan as foreign minister

YEREVAN, November 18. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed the order Wednesday to appoint Ara Ayvazyan as the head of the national diplomatic agency, the presidential office reports.

“Accepting the proposal of the prime minister, President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Ara Ayvazyan as minister of foreign affairs,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan relieved Ayvazyan from his duties as deputy foreign minister.

TASS