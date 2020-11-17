Russian, UK diplomats discuss bilateral issues, Karabakh, Ukraine, Iran

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The current state of the Russian-UK relations, the Ukrainian settlement, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Iranian nuclear program were among the topics discussed by Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and visiting Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Wendy Morton, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“The sides discussed in detail the current state of bilateral relations. The Russian side called on British officials to drop unfriendly rhetoric in the interstate dialogue and stressed the necessity of responsible cooperation on the basis of mutual respect to each other’s interests in order to develop a positive agenda in the Russian-British relations,” the ministry said. “The sides exchanged views on the current international problems and discussed issues of the Ukrainian settlement, stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iranian nuclear program, as well as other topics which the two countries can consolidate their efforts on.”

The two diplomats also confirmed their countries interest in cooperation within international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “The sides reiterated mutual interest in cooperation within multilateral efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and global climate change, as well as in the development of trade-and-economic ties,” the ministry said.

TASS