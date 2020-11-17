Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s welcoming remarks during talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, Moscow, November 17, 2020

Mr Maurer,

Friends,

We are glad to see you in Moscow again.

Our contacts are regular. We have issues to work on together, because, unfortunately, the number of humanitarian conflicts in the world does not decrease.

Now we have an additional field for cooperation: Nagorno-Karabakh. A week ago, a trilateral joint statement was signed by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. Russian peacekeeping forces have been deployed there. We know that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been actively working in that region for quite some time. We are interested in promoting our actively developing cooperation.

There are many regions where we have a tradition of close cooperation. I hope that today we will discuss everything in detail. I know that you have a busy programme for your visit to Moscow, which includes meetings in other ministries and agencies. I am sure that your visit will be fruitful and further promote close cooperation between the Russian Federation and the ICRC.

Once again, welcome.

Minitstry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation