ARF-ER Calls for Pashinyan’s Resignation in Meeting with Armenian Ambassador to the US

On Thursday, November 12, representatives of the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern United States, met with the Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varouzhan Nersisyan to discuss the current crisis in Armenia and Artsakh. The Ambassador detailed his understanding of the agreement and the negotiation process as well as what was requested of the United States government during the process and now. In particular, the Central Committee voiced its strong objection to the disastrous agreement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Prime Minister has focused his efforts since the signing on consolidating power and forcing the Armenian people to accept the agreement. The current and anticipated refugee crisis was also discussed. The Central Committee provided a letter (below) to Pashinyan demanding his resignation.

Attn: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

November 12, 2020

This letter represents our formal request for your immediate resignation.

You have – through your failed leadership in confronting Azerbaijan’s aggression and your personal signature on a disastrous settlement that places at serious risk the survival and sovereignty of both Armenia and Artsakh – forfeited any right to lead Armenia, to speak for Artsakh, or act on behalf of Armenians worldwide.

You signed an outright surrender without a mandate by the people of Armenia and Artsakh, without open debate in the Parliament, and without even the involvement or knowledge of the President of the Republic of Armenia. Your actions throughout this entire crisis – including your undemocratic arrest of dissenters – have created existential threats to the very viability of the Armenian homeland. As such, you must step aside and be replaced as an urgent measure to ensure Armenia’s salvation.

We demand your immediate resignation so that a new leadership can lead in the interest of the survival, security, and long-term viability of Armenia and Artsakh.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern United States

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

Armenian Weekly